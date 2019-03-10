Resources More Obituaries for Jean Kennedy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Kennedy

KENNEDY, Jean Harling (Crawford) Jean Kennedy (86) was born in Amarillo, Tx. on October 10, 1932. She left this earthly life on March 5, 2019 after a one-year battle with dementia. At the end she was glad to go, and we were relieved for her. Finally, at peace. Jean was the oldest daughter of Richard and Rosa Lee Crawford. They moved back to central Texas when Jean was about 3 and settled in central Austin. Jean went to Ridgetop Elementary, University Junior High and Austin High School. She had several childhood friends she grew up with and they biked, walked, roller skated and sometimes rode the bus everywhere they went. She loved the outdoors spending many of her days at Barton Springs, Deep Eddy and Lake Austin. One of her first jobs was at Scarbrough's Dept. Store in downtown Austin. After high school Jean went by train, plane and boat to Kodiak, Alaska to marry Jesse Kennedy (from Spicewood, Texas) where he was stationed in the Navy. They were married on March 17, 1952 and began a life together that would span more than 65 years. When their time in the Navy was over, they moved back to Austin with their oldest daughter who was born while they were stationed in San Diego. They built a small home in South Austin had two more children. Jean worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses until she retired. In the mid 60's on a Saturday afternoon while driving around Lake Travis, Jean spotted a 'for sale' sign on a lot at the mouth of the Pedernales River and it was love at first sight. Jean and Jesse bought that lot, built a house with their own hands, and some child labor. For many years every weekend was spent there swimming, boating, skiing, fishing and preparing large meals on Saturday night with all the neighbors. They would eventually make the lake house their permanent home and when they retired, satisfied Jean's love of travel by taking their RV across the USA on many adventures. Jean lost Jesse last year on January 4, 2018. Shortly after that dementia took over and she lived the last year of her life at Silverado Onion Creek Memory Care Community. We are very thankful for the exceptional care given to her by all the staff at Silverado. Jean is survived by her children, daughter, Carol Jean Childress (Johnny), son, Richard Martin Kennedy, and daughter, Brenda Kay Ojeda (Tommy). Also, by her grandchildren, Kyle Martin Childress (Jenny), Kelly Paige Parish (Russell), Kane Kennedy Childress, Ashley Nicole Ojeda-Leal (Sergio) and Lindsay Kay Phillips (Matt). She is also survived by 4 great granddaughters, Kennedy Kate Childress, Caroline Paige Parish, Augusta Belle Parish and by the newest member of the family 3-month-old Kacey Noelle Childress. Jean is also survived by her only sibling Virginia (Ginger) Lee Kilgore and by many nieces and nephews. Jean will be fondly remembered by friends and neighbors in the Spicewood community. Finally, she will never be forgotten by her 4-legged companion, Marty. Jean was a gracious, kind person who loved to travel, sit and talk, have afternoon coffee with a cookie and go on long walks. We will miss you for all that you were to us but rest and find peace knowing you are with all those that have gone before you. By Jean's request there will be no visitation, only a short graveside service March 11, 2019, 10:30AM at Haynie Flat Cemetery, 110 Hidden Springs Ct., Spicewood, Tx, 78669 Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019