|
|
HINKLE-SNYDER, Jean Louise "MIMI" Age 82, on Saturday January 4, 2020, the BEST birthday celebration she ever had which she exuded to multiple family members and friends during the waning hours of her life. Born in Taylor, Texas on January 4, 1938, to Herman Meister and Dorothy Nelson Meister, she was given to her maternal grandparents Anton Daniel Nelson and Frances "Fannie" K. Nelson as an infant to raise. Mom lived on their farm until age six at which time the family moved to Austin where she spent the majority of her remaining years passing from this earth on January 6, 2020. Mom would want the family to begin her life story with the way her life ended connected to an oxygen machine struggling to breathe with COPD from years of smoking. She would tell family all the time she wished her life story could be shared with everyone and MAYBE it would hit home and stop someone from ever picking up that first cigarette. Mom's dying wish for anyone reading this obituary would be to NEVER start smoking and if you are smoking and want to stop, please reach out to any of the available smoking cessation resources of your choice. As a family, we can ASSURE you there is a new angel in heaven who is a tenacious and compulsive advocate for every piece of parental advice she bestowed on an individual she will be a very loud cheerleader in your corner. After getting married, Mom stopped her formal education in high school, but soon returned to get her GED. She attended a local business school where she mastered administrative and receptionist skills. She loved helping and serving people in these positions back in the day when a REAL person answered the phone and helped answer your questions. She worked for several local employers during her career most notably (Tracor, City of Austin, Austin ISD, Dr. Rock - Eye Physicians of Austin, and most notably National Western Life Insurance where she was blessed to have a pension THANK YOU LORD!). During this time, she received numerous commendations for excellent customer service and made lifelong friends both of which were prideful parts of her life. Mom was preceded in death by her biological parents; maternal grandparents previously listed; Ricky Clayton Hinkle, infant son; and her best friend of 70 years 'called sister' Shirley Corbett; and her loving dachshund, Peanut. She is survived by spouse John Snyder who gave Mom great personal care through her illness; daughter and son-in-law Vickie and Greg Baker; son and daughter-in-law Ricky and Candy Hinkle; grandsons Travis Baker, Coby Hinkle and wife Ally, Corey Hinkle and wife Heather; granddaughter Brittney Majefski and husband John; great grandkids Emma, Cason, Hayden and soon to be born Holden; and step-grandson Cale Hammarstrom. Mom would say the writers of this obituary were remise if they did not acknowledge the love and support gained from extended family through her lifelong relationship with ex-husband Ernie and wife Beth Hinkle. Additional extended family includes: Tische, Todd, Jake and Jackson Smith; Donovan and Nick Ruede; DeeAnne Hinkle; Sue Hanlon; Tina Lindquist; Donna Weikert; and the Leland Meister Austin family all of whom added to Mom's memories and quality of life. The family would like to extend a Big thanks to Mom's incredible caretakers the last three years of her life - Laura Tijerina and Debbie Karst, who always put a smile on her face. We would also like to extend appreciation to the compassionate care provided by Heart-to-Heart Hospice over the last several months. In Mom's final written words to family, she said: "Being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend throughout my life brought me more joy than words can express remember, I love you with all my heart." Remember to cherish your life on this earth as if it is the only chance you will ever have! A private family remembrance will be conducted; however, if a memory of Mom touches your heart, please consider making a memorial contribution to to which Mom was a regular donor. If you would like to share a memory of Mom/Mimi or reach the family, please send an email to [email protected]
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020