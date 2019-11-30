|
STERLING, Jean Morgan Jean Morgan Sterling beloved Mother, sister, and friend was born on February 3, 1930 in Brunswick, GA and passed away on November 20, 2019 at St. David's Hospital. She was proceeded in death by her husband William L. Sterling Jr., her sister Dorothy Lambert and her son Jerry Sterling. She is survived by her sister Carolyn Boss, step brother Clay Morgan, children Ida Londo, Milton Sterling, Sarah Norton, Glenna Weatherly, Joe Sterling, Patsy Sterling, and Susan Nalley, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. Jean was a Registered Nurse who worked for the Veteran's Hospital system, the Texas Department of Health TB Control where she helped wipe out Tuberculosis in Texas, a School Nurse for Bastrop ISD, and a Home Health Care nurse. She led by example as shown in many ways by giving her time to attend and volunteer through her church and community. She had an adventurous spirit, loved to travel, was fun loving, and her family was very important to her, especially her grand kids, great grand kids, and great, great grand kids. Mom was such an amazing person that one of the grandsons wrote this: "When I think of Gma, I see a lighthouse. Strong in her foundation in Christ, her faith shined outward as a beacon for all those within reach. For 89 years, her faithful service guided us. Now that same light guides her home. As the tides ebb and flow and the storms rise and fall, we must remember that her beacon has not gone out. It merely passes to the next keepers of the light. To us. As long as we look outward and let our faith shine, that humble light will stay strong and true." Visitation will be Friday, Nov 29th, 6 to 8 PM at the Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop. Memorial service will be Saturday, Nov 30th, 10:00 AM at Ridgeway Baptist Church in Paige. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Bastrop, FM 2336 and Oak Hill Cemetery Road. Go Gators! And Go Cru!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 30, 2019