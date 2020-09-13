1/1
Jean Plummer Baker
BAKER, Jean Plummer Jean Plummer Baker, Age 96, of Austin, Texas died peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020. Jean was born June 4, 1924 in Coal County, Oklahoma to Frank and Ethel Black Plummer. She was an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation and the descendent of an Apache grandmother; she was very proud of her Native American heritage. Jean left rural Oklahoma to attend and graduate from the University of Oklahoma in 1944. During the remainder of the war years she worked in Portland, Oregon as a licensed welder working in the shipyards. Immediately after the war she married her college sweetheart J. Boone Baker, who had been a Lieutenant on a destroyer in the Pacific theater. They moved to Austin so Boone could attend the University of Texas School of Law. After his graduation, they set down permanent roots in Austin. Jean was a tireless volunteer for Good Shepherd Episcopal Church as well as a remarkable painter in all mediums. Boone and Jean raised two sons, Coalter and Joe Bryan. They remained together until her husband's death in 1987. Jean spent her subsequent years writing and publishing poems and short stories. She continued to work at Austin Community College for a few years and helped many a student who needed a few dollars for food or housing. She established the Boone Baker Scholarship that is still active today. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 42 years Boone; three siblings who died as children named Betty Jo, Funston and George Lynn. She is survived by her children, Coalter Baker (Missy) of Austin and Joe Bryan Baker of Taiwan; grandchildren J. Boone Baker and Jackson Baker, both of Austin; surrogate daughter Laurie Miesch of Rockport; siblings Frank Plummer (Kathy), Pat Straiton and Helen Almanza (Albert); as well as many nieces and nephews. Jean left this world with an iron-like consistency of consciousness aimed in the direction of the nearest angel and heaven's mother of sea spirits. She was always a golden eagle who spread her wings to look out for those in need. At this time, no services will be held. Memorial services are pending Spring 2021. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 13, 2020.
