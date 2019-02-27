Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeaneen McMaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeaneen Keetch McMaster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeaneen Keetch McMaster Obituary
MCMASTER, Jeaneen Keetch Jeaneen Keetch McMaster was born March 9, 1935 in Waco, TX, and passed away February 20, 2019 in Austin. She is survived by her beloved sons, Mitch Martin, Joe Martin, Jason McMaster and Randy McMaster, and by her precious grandchildren whom she adored: Rebecca Martin, Ethan Farris, Robert Martin, Darby McMaster and Devlin McMaster. Jeaneen is also survived by her brother, John Albert Keetch, Jr, and by her sister, Cheryl Keetch Standley. Jeaneen was involved with women's rights and with Democratic campaigns and issues for most of her adult life. She was a founding member of the Texas and National Women's Political Caucuses, and managed several successful campaigns on behalf of Democratic candidates.?Jeaneen received her Bachelor's degree in Political Science from St. Edwards University in Austin. She loved to travel, and visited much of Europe, and also New Zealand. Jeaneen's spirit will always be present for her family and friends. Thank you, Mom, for everything you've done and have been for us.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.