MCMASTER, Jeaneen Keetch Jeaneen Keetch McMaster was born March 9, 1935 in Waco, TX, and passed away February 20, 2019 in Austin. She is survived by her beloved sons, Mitch Martin, Joe Martin, Jason McMaster and Randy McMaster, and by her precious grandchildren whom she adored: Rebecca Martin, Ethan Farris, Robert Martin, Darby McMaster and Devlin McMaster. Jeaneen is also survived by her brother, John Albert Keetch, Jr, and by her sister, Cheryl Keetch Standley. Jeaneen was involved with women's rights and with Democratic campaigns and issues for most of her adult life. She was a founding member of the Texas and National Women's Political Caucuses, and managed several successful campaigns on behalf of Democratic candidates.?Jeaneen received her Bachelor's degree in Political Science from St. Edwards University in Austin. She loved to travel, and visited much of Europe, and also New Zealand. Jeaneen's spirit will always be present for her family and friends. Thank you, Mom, for everything you've done and have been for us. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 27, 2019