BLACK, Jeanne Luella Jeanne Black, 80, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born January 10, 1940 to William Raymond and Doris Lucille (Christensen) Brendle in Norman, OK. Jeanne graduated Norman High School in 1958, the University of Oklahoma in 1964 and received her Masters Degree in Education in 1966. She married William A. "Bill" Black May 27, 1967 and moved to Austin, Texas in 1972. Jeanne taught elementary education for 50 years. Survivors include her husband Bill, Austin, TX; two sons: Jason Black and wife Shannon and their children Dalton, Morgan and Jaden, Keller, TX; Chad Black and wife Lori and their children Dylan, Hannah and Emily, Round Rock, TX; sister, Martha Hackney and husband, Ray, Piedmont, OK; brother, Larry Brendle and wife Tricia, Branson, MO; two sisters-in-law, Terri Brendle, Kingwood, TX Reba Black, Bartlesville, OK; brother-in law, Pete Black and wife, Harriet, Bixby, OK and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John Brendle and Ray Brendle and brother-in-law Jim Black. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29th at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will be in Norman, Oklahoma. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28, 2020