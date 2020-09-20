MORGAN, Jeanne was born in a farm house near O'Donnell, Texas on November 10, 1935 to Noema and Troy Clem, and she looked up to and adored her older siblings, Nona and Troy. She spent her early years in Dickinson. Her family eventually moved to the Panhandle to farm cotton outside of Muleshoe, Texas, and she graduated from Muleshoe High School. Jeanne and Dean Morgan started dating right after she graduated, and they married on Thanksgiving Day 1953. They lived in Lubbock while Dean attended Texas Tech University. Jeanne worked as a bookkeeper until they started their family. She was a loving stay-at-home mom, who frequently filled the house with delicious smells of baked bread and chocolate cake. Jeanne was also a skilled seamstress, a big fan of spy novels, and always happily found room for one more at the table. After several moves, the family arrived in Austin in 1972. Jeanne was CFO of Ginny's Copying Service, where she was instrumental in business decisions and mentored other employees. She also ran her own bookkeeping firm before her retirement in 2005. She lost Dean to cancer in 1987. Her greatest joys were her five grandchildren. Jeanne passed from this world on August 20, 2020 and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Cindy and Tommy, Bill and Liz, and Dianne, and grandchildren, Annemarie, Quinn, Brian, Jonathan, and Katie. In lieu of floral tributes, her family suggests donations to Austin Animal Center or Austin Humane Society, where Jeanne met her beloved puppy dogs, Tippy and Lady. A memorial service to celebrate Jeanne's life will be held at a later undetermined date.



