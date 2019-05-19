|
SAFELY, Jeanne Schneider Jeanne Schneider Safely, 88 of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully while in Hospice care in her home on April 28, 2019 from stroke complications. Born on November 15, 1930 in Bellevue, Iowa to Mae Irene Travis and Arthur Charles Schneider. The pillars of her life she was devoted to were God, family, servitude and educational pursuits. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy Stewart and husband Robert Clark Safely, Jr. She is survived by: her sister Norma Miller, brother George Schneider; her children: David Bruce Safely, Janet Christine Medina, Joanne Travis Tata and Dr. Charles Arthur Safely. As well as grandchildren: Salvador Medina IV, Briana Christine-Medina Teal, Jessica Nicole Safely, Robert Clark Safely, James Robert Tata and Paul Travis Tata. Service and Celebration of life will be held at 2pm on May 26th at St. John's United Methodist Church, Austin.In lieu of flowers please donate: http://www.mobitlityworldwide-austin.org http://fathersheartmobility.org Donations to Good News UMC in Vologda, Russia for Russia Ministry. Make check payable to St. John's UMC and note Russia Ministry donation. Send to St. John's United Methodist Church 2140 Allandale Road Austin, TX 78756.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019