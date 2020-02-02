|
JAQUES, Jeannie Lynn Jeannie Lynn Jaques (Nana) was born on May 14, 1951 to Gerald B. Allen & Iola Allen in San Saba, Texas. Jeannie graduated from Copperas Cove High School where she spent the years as a basketball player and head cheerleader. Jeannie spent most of her summers at her grandparents farm in Pidcoke, Texas as well as Lampasas, Texas. Her love of motorcycles brought her into the industry to work for 15 years in the field until she followed her true calling. She was filled with a nurturing love for animals and kids. This brought her to a fulfilling job as a nanny. In 1982 she got remarried to her knight and shining armor, Karl Jaques. Together they moved to Austin, Texas until her passing. Jeannie was preceded in death by her mother and father Gerald B. Allen & Iola Allen and her legacy lives on through her husband Karl and her sisters Belenda and Sherry with her husband Cliff. Her children Bobby & his wife Stephaine with their children Morgan, Zac & Adam with Adam's children Alexis & Aaron. Myron with his children Brittaney, Maddie, & Tyler. Michael & his wife Keli with their children Mikali & Kasch. Daughters, Jennifer with her children Michael & his children Zaid & Fatima, Trevor & his son Humza, & Travis with his fiance Kelli & their children Sterling & Ester. Melinda with her son Jermey & his son Michael. Nieces & nephews, Travis, Hilary with her children Ivy and Sid, Aaron, Aubrey, Shanta, Corey, Jacob, & Martell The legacy also continues through Jordan Furr, Denise with her husband Dave & Godson Patrick, Josh Taylor, Martin Benavidez, Roxy Dean with her husband Alex with their daughter Izzy, Vikki Hurdle with her son Wyatt, Goli, Dehnam, Freddie Cabrea, Jane, Lisa, Chris, with pets Kiki Dee, and Mylo. Services will be Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 10 am at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, Texas. Visitation will be Monday February 3, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 6:00 p. m. - 8:00 p.m. Interment for Jeannie Jaques will be at Pidcoke Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020