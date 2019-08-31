Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannie Meed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannie Meed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannie Meed Obituary
MEED, Jeannie Jeannine Meed was born on December 6, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas. On August 24, 2019, she rejoined her husband, Douglas, in eternity. She lived a rich and fulfilling life, enriching the lives of many friends and family members. For many years, she was active in theater, giving life to starring roles in both dramatic and comedic productions. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn, her sons, Michael and Geoff, and her grandson, Alex.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.