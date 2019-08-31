|
MEED, Jeannie Jeannine Meed was born on December 6, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas. On August 24, 2019, she rejoined her husband, Douglas, in eternity. She lived a rich and fulfilling life, enriching the lives of many friends and family members. For many years, she was active in theater, giving life to starring roles in both dramatic and comedic productions. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn, her sons, Michael and Geoff, and her grandson, Alex.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 31, 2019