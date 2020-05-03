|
|
SMITH, Jeff W. October 5, 1932 to April 1, 2020 Born in Greensboro, Alabama, to Grote W. and Frances C. Smith, Jeff was described as "too beautiful and sweet to live" by his great-aunt Hortense Rhodes. But live he did for more than 87 years. And packed into those 87 years were a lot of wonderful moments that his summer-sky-blue eyes took in. He was the eldest of four children and took his job of being big brother very seriously. His sixth birthday was a few days late for him to legally attend first grade in the city school system, but his Aunt Hortense, who taught in a small rural county school, deemed him "ready" and enrolled him in her school. The next year, he transferred to the second grade at Greensboro Elementary where he discovered more books than he had ever been exposed to before. Jeff first brought home Daniel Defoe's novel Robinson Crusoe, which he read aloud to the family in the evenings, pronouncing island just as it was written: is-land. While the family spent the WWII years in Baltimore, Maryland, where his dad worked at Glenn L. Martin Company producing bomber planes for the U.S. Army/Air Force, Jeff read through the volumes of the Book of Knowledge and a collection of The World's Great Books. When the family returned to their farm near Greensboro in 1945, Jeff had completed the seventh grade in Maryland but was promoted to ninth grade in Alabama's 12 grade system, completed with merit all subjects, and went off to The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa when he was barely old enough to drive legally. Of course, that didn't stop him from being the local school bus driver when he was 15. Jeff chose to put himself through college at The University of Alabama, often bragging of his skill waiting tables at a local diner, demonstrating how he could line up plates along both of his arms and deliver them. He graduated from his Alma Mater in January of 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Education, majoring in Secondary Education and Social Studies. Late in life, when his memories faded, he could still almost always tell you the football ranking of The Crimson Tide. It was at The University of Alabama that he also met the love of his life, Dixie June Standridge. Jeff's favorite story, by far, was how he met Dixie. He was sitting on a bus going back home when one of his home-town teachers got on and found that the bus was full. Without hesitation, Jeff gave up his own seat and invited her to sit. Dixie, who was already on the bus, was so impressed by this gesture that she sparked up a conversation with him that lasted the next couple of hours. This conversation culminated in a love story spanning the next sixty-five years! Upon graduating from The University of Alabama, Jeff decided that his best opportunity to see the world was to join the Air Force. He was fortunate to be able to pursue his passion for flying almost immediately. After basic training he was stationed at Bryan-College Station, TX which he claimed was to avoid immediately settling down in Houston, where Dixie had moved, sure he'd be married within the first six months. Fate intervened and before the year was out, he went to Houston anyway. Jeff and Dixie were married soon after, meeting his parents and his sister Janette in Mississippi for the wedding. Together they had four children: Wende, Whit, Rebel, and Cameron. Given that Dixie's half-sister Jo Ellyn was born just six weeks after Whit, Jeff considered her role within the family as more than just a "sister-in-law". Additionally, Jeff viewed Aida Canales, their long-time caretaker, as his fourth daughter. Over his 30-year career in the Air Force, Jeff flew over 8,000 hours in a multitude of planes, but most often the Douglas C-47 Skytrain. It was while flying the C-47 on a training mission that Jeff had the special honor of picking up the renowned author, William Faulkner. Jeff flew him to West Point Military Academy in April of 1962 to lecture the cadets. While at a refueling stop, Jeff rushed to the local book shop and bought a couple of the author's books to be autographed. Other interesting opportunities presented themselves, such as the chance to fly Bobby Kennedy as well as to be filmed in John Wayne's military classic, The Green Berets. He declined both in order to give those opportunities to other pilots. While Jeff did see action in Vietnam, his real service to his country was in teaching. During his career he was stationed at many air bases within the United States and abroad, most notably, Korea, Mali (Africa), and Thailand, where he trained other pilots to fly. Much to Dixie's great regret, Bangkok was the only overseas adventure with the whole family. His last duty station was at Bergstrom AFB in Austin, TX from 1976 to 1983. After Jeff retired from the Air Force, he took a year off before starting a second career working as a tax preparer for Garland Shelton, at the firm where his daughter Rebel also worked. What was supposed to be a seasonal hire in 1984 lasted 25 years. Jeff and Dixie enjoyed their 44 years in Austin, raising their family, forging deep friendships with their neighbors and maintaining those they made over their long military career. Together, they played bridge, talked long into the night, and laughed until their stomachs ached. To most, he was incredibly smart and wickedly funny. If he missed out on one opportunity, it was probably not participating in Austin's annual O'Henry Pun-Off. Without a doubt, Jeff's truest of loves was that of his wife and children. To his friends, he was the ultimate officer and gentleman also a gentle man. Jeff was preceded in death by his beloved Dixie on May 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Wende Smith, son Whit Smith, daughter Rebel Smith Quillin and her husband David, daughter Cameron McNabb and her husband Gary. Grandchildren Felipe Gonzalez and his wife Kim, Sebastian Gonzales, Whitney Smith, Paul David Quillin, Emmagrace Quillin, and Kevin McNabb and great granddaughter Kara Gonzalez. His three siblings: Janette Huneidi, Wayne Smith and his wife Claire, and Sandra Jones and her husband Garry; his uncle Hubert Smith and wife Jean; and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews, along with their spouses. Dear God, if you with all your greatness still will grant To men the good for which they daily pray, Then Lord, I ask you for the will and strength to plant the concept of your love in one new heart each day. I ask you, Lord, to vest in me the power to speak of you with truth and warmth to all my fellow men Till they shall see a vision teaching them to seek A better life than that which now on Earth they mend. I ask this, dear Lord, with humble hope and meek humility before your power divine, but still I would that you might have the grace to grant my weak And mortal flesh the strength it needs to do your will In such a manner that your goodness may commend Itself to all, who seeing, shall believe. Jeff W. Smith
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020