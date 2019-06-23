|
GASTINEAU, Jeffery Robert Jeffery Robert Gastineau of Burnet, Texas, passed away at the age of 45 on June 17, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2.00pm at the Clements-Wilcox Chapel in Burnet, Texas. Jeff is a graduate of Round Rock High School (1992) and Texas Tech University (1998). Please view this link for more information https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/burnet-tx/jeffery-gastineau-8753235
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019