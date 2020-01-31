|
SHUMAN, Jeffrey Kris Jeffrey Kris Shuman, age 56, passed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Jan 29, 2020. Born on April 30, 1963 in Midland, Texas to Louis R. Shuman and Dian Barber, Kris passed as a result of a long battle with renal failure and multiple other health issues. Kris lived in Midland until age nine when he moved to Lovington, New Mexico and lived there until he graduated high school. He eventually moved to Lubbock, Texas, where he earned a BA in Music from Lubbock Christian University. He helped lead songs in the Churches of Christ he attended and sang on praise teams for several years. In the late 1980's he moved to Austin to pursue a career in information technology, worked at Dell, Sematech and most recently LCRA until he retired due to challenges with his health. Kris attended Redeemed Christian Fellowship where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth (Beth) Puckett and they married on June 29, 1996. They were blessed with a daughter, Kristen Grace, in March 1998. In 2002 the Shuman family moved to Dripping Springs where he lived until he passed. Kris was preceded in death by his mother Dian Barber-Wilkerson and step-mother Kay Shuman. He is survived by his wife Beth, daughter Grace, father Louis Shuman, siblings Lannye Shuman, Mitzy Shuman Landry and husband David Landry, Greg Shuman and wife Sonya Shuman, and Russ Reed and wife Debby Reed and other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in Kris' honor at 4 pm on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at One Chapel Austin, 5508 US 290 W Austin, TX 78735. Donations may be made in his memory to mountaingateway.org. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 31, 2020