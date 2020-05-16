|
BARNETT, Jeffrey Lynn Jeffrey Lynn Barnett of Red Rock, Texas, 54, died at home on May 4, 2020 with his wife and his mother by his side after a long and courageous fight with brain cancer. Jeff was preceded in death by his father Bill R. Barnett and is survived by his loving and devoted wife Melinda Howell Barnett; beloved sons Lucas Barnett and Turner Barnett of Austin; stepson Nikita Howell of Houston; mother Jo Barnett Viertel of Tyler; brother John Barnett and wife Sandy of Tyler; sister Tina Barnett and fiancé Craig Lew of Boise; nephew Matt Lucas of Seattle; and niece Amaya Lucas of Austin. Jeff will be interred at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas with a US Air Force Honor Guard ceremony. Due to Covid-19, the date of the ceremony is yet to be determined. For more information on Jeff's life, please visit the Marrs Jones Newby Funeral Home website at www.marrsjonesnewby.com. Donations in Jeff's memory can be made to www.mayscancercenter.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 16, 2020