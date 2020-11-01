REESE-PARKER, Jennifer Ann April 26, 1971 October 12, 2020 Jennifer "Jena" Ann Reese-Parker of Leander, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Jennifer was born to Gloria Briseno Hernandez-Reese and Andrew Reese, on April 26, 1971 & was raised in Manor, TX. After a 5 year courageous battle with Breast Cancer; she succumbed on Monday, October 12, 2020. She had a great love for her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, and was a lifetime member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Jena was a beautiful soul that never met a stranger, with the most infectious laugh & smile. She loved her family dearly. She loved having a huge extended family. She loved all her aunts and uncles. She had many passions, including Disney movies, gardening, butterflies, hummingbirds & the beach. She was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, as well as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish & the Houston Texans. And let's not forget the Manor Mustangs. "GO BIG RED"!!! She loved all things George Strait & country music. At the time of her death, Jena was still employed with HEB. She was married to the love of her life, the late Bill Parker, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church & this union lasted until the time of his death for 22 years. She was preceded in death by her father Andrew Reese, Brother Marvin Reese & infant sister Gloria Hernandez and both her paternal & maternal grandparents. Jena is survived by her mother, Gloria Briseno Hernandez-Reese of Leander, TX. In addition, she leaves behind her children Donna Blake (Kevin), Juleli "Joie" Cawkwell (Mark) and William Tony Parker (Sharon); siblings Ronny Reese (Ophelia), Diana Johnson, Danny Hernandez (Holly), James Andrew Reese (Yvette), Roy Alba (Teresa), Kristina DeWitty; Godmother/Aunt Terri DeWitty; Godson/Nephew Ishmael Johnson, whom she helped raise. As well as, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson; a host of nieces & nephews and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. One best friend and co-worker, Melodie Hertz. They considered themselves "two peas in a pod". Another best friend and classmate Bobbie Ford, Bobbie would come all the way from Florida just to spend time with her and they would laugh and talk for hours. She also leaves behind her loving "fur-baby", Roxy. A memorial rosary will be recited at 10:15 am, Friday, November 6, 2020, followed by a memorial Mass at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1300 Old Highway 20, Manor, Texas. Committal services would follow at 12:30 pm, Friday, at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. Due to the current COVID protocols, guests are required to wear protective face masks at all times and practice the recommended six foot social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, PO Box 389, Manor, TX 78563. Please include a note stating that it is for the Building Fund in memory of Jennifer. You may share memories and leave condolences for Jennifer's family by logging into her site at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com
