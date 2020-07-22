1/1
Jennifer Robuck
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBUCK, Jennifer "Jenner" April 11, 1968-July 18, 2020 Our beloved Jennifer (Jenner) Robuck of Lockhart, Texas died early Saturday morning in a fatal car accident while riding her bike. She was the apple of her dad's (Michael Robuck, of Atlanta) eye, the rock of her mother's (Veronika Taylor, of Austin) life and the precious love of her dear brother Shane Robuck, of Atlanta. Her very dear friend, Pat Roach, and her eight brothers and sisters (Sita, Seth, Lillian, Everett, Ella, Joseph, David, and Nicholas) mourn her sudden passing. She was predeceased by her beloved grandparents, Everett William "Cotton" and Myrtie Svoboda Robuck of Poth, Texas and Col. Vince and Virginia Taylor of Dripping Springs, Texas. Jennifer had numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends throughout the nation who will deeply miss her adventurous spirit and her remarkable positivity. Bezos and Tater, her trusty friends, will ache to take long walks with her and eat her tasty treats. Jennifer was born in Austin, Texas. She was an honors student and swim team graduate of Austin High School, and graduated cum laude from Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA. Jennifer was not only the sole proprietor of Made for Walking Cowboy Boots and Robuck Antiques in downtown Lockhart, she was one of the smartest, kindest people you would ever meet. As her cousin, John Williams says, "I will always remember her contagious smile and the sweet, soulful grace she gave everyone. I always looked up to her as a bright star with love and acceptance." The family will have a memorial service at a later date, when the COVID crisis permits. Via con Dios, beautiful Jenner.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 22, 2020
I haven't the words to express how sorry I am for the loss of Jennifer's sweet and beautiful presence. Veronika I pray for strength and comfort for you and the rest of the family.
Jimmye Malone
Friend
July 22, 2020
I fondly remember Jennifer from the summer days of Reed swim team. She was always so kind and supportive of the younger teammates and Her energy was infectious. Sending love and condolences to Shane and the rest of the family.
Kate Thompson
Friend
July 22, 2020
I fondly remember Jennifer from the summer days of Reed swim team. She was always so kind and supportive of the younger teammates and Her energy was infectious. Sending love and condolences to Shane and the rest of the family.
Kate Thompson
Friend
July 22, 2020
I fondly remember Jennifer from the summer days of Reed swim team. She was always so kind and supportive of the younger teammates and Her energy was infectious. Sending love and condolences to Shane and the rest of the family.
Kate Thompson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Jennifer was not only a client of our law firm but a friend. I would always stop to visit while in Lockhart to see if she had a "little" boot I could wear. God has welcomed an sweet talented woman. God bless and prayers to her family.
Susan Breckel
Friend
July 22, 2020
She was a most precious and wonderful woman. With much love to her family and friends. Terri
Terri Schexnayder
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved