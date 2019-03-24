WILLCOTT, Jennifer Sabo Of Austin, TX passed peacefully from this Earth on Sunday March 17, 2019. She fought like a warrior against an unknown illness for over a year before losing the battle. She enriched the lives of all that knew her with her love, light and laughter. She is warmly welcomed to the Universe by her mother Panola Marie Sabo and brother Eric Stephen Sabo. She is survived by her daughter Ursula, sons Jesse and Bentley, and father John 'Jack' Sabo. Jennifer often said she was a "student of life" who deeply loved her family, friends and culinary delights. A native Texan, she was born in San Antonio and raised in Westlake where she attended Eanes ISD from kindergarten to graduation. She was an avid basketball player in high school and later in club leagues. She excelled at tennis, while her friends failed miserably to match her challenges. She never met a body of water she didn't like and was at her best in, on or near water. A private memorial will be held to celebrate her adventurous and beautiful life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to Odyssey School of Austin or 4Ocean. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary