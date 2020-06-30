SCOTT, Dr. Jenny Lind Porter Dr. Jenny Lind Porter Scott, was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 3rd 1927 to Drue J. and Josephine Trammell Porter. Dr. Porter was an author, educator, Texas Women's Hall of Fame and a Texas Poet Laureate. She was a fifth generation Texan and earned both her B.A. & M.A. from Texas Christian University, a Ph.D. in Philosophy from The University of Texas at Austin, an honorary doctorate from the University of Free Asia (1970), and a Distinguished Diploma of Honor from Pepperdine University (1979). Dr. Porter was the Professor of English at West Texas State University from 1959-1961. Dr. Porter published numerous poems and books. This earned her prestigious awards from the Poetry Society of America (1940), and the Texas Institute of Letters (2000). Dr. Porter also earned the title of Poet Laureate of Texas (1964) and induction into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame (1985). Her works include: El Sol Colorado: Together with his friends, six men as individual and brilliant as he (The saga of John O. Meusebach in early Texas), Three Dramatic Monologues: Da Vinci, Michelangelo, Rembrandt by Jenny Lind Porter 1978. Dr. Porter and her husband, Lawrence E. Scott founded the Texas Poets' Corner The Jenny Lind Porter Collections in the Cornette Library at West Texas A&M; established a Creative Writing program at Huston-Tillotson University; named a Piper Professor (top ten outstanding college professions of Texas) by the Piper Foundation in 1976. She and her husband were also patrons of the O. Henry Museum, helping it to acquire and publish an unknown O. Henry children's story. Dr. Porter was the niece of O. Henry, a popular author of South and Central Texas short stories. Dr. Porter is preceded in death by her beloved husband Lawrence Scott. She is survived by her two stepchildren Barbara Scott Goudy, and John Lawrence Scott and his wife Jan; plus seven grandchildren Johnnie Scott, Kevin Scott, Daniel Scott, Christopher Scott, Kayla Patterson and Bill Frederick and Yvonne Hersh. Other survivors are nieces Carol Coulson, Cynthia Wright and Candice Curry, and her sister-in-law Ernestine Porter. Dr. Porter was known for her gentle yet fiercely independent resolve. She took great pride in her academic studies and literature achievements. She poured her heart and soul into her role as professor to over 10,000 students over her lifetime. One of her favorite passions was telling stories about Texas, the siege of the Alamo, it's many historical heroes. She also loved animals of all kinds, especially her cat and poodle. Her faith remained strong throughout her lifetime, as she was well-versed in the teachings of the Bible. She is remembered for being an exceptional person, open-minded and full of vivacious optimism. The funeral service will be held at the Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home on 3125 N Lamar Blvd Austin Tx 78705 at 10 a.m. on Thursday July 2nd, 2020 followed by burial service at the Texas State Cemetery 909 Navasota St Austin Tx 78702. Gifts and donations in her name can be made to: Poet's Corner at West Texas A&M University The Austin Woman's Club



