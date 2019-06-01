WEIDE, Jerald (Jerry) Boyd Jerald (Jerry) Boyd Weide, age 82, of Georgetown, Texas passed away on Memorial Day May 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous one year battle with lung cancer. Jerry was born to Boyd and Wilma Weide on September 8, 1936 in Pittsburg, Kansas. The family moved to Joplin, Missouri then to North Platte, Nebraska. They moved to Austin, Texas in 1941 where they settled, and Boyd was an insurance agent for Minnesota Life. Jerry attended University Junior High and Stephen F. Austin High School, where he graduated in 1954. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, then served three years in the army, which included being stationed overseas in Germany. He then returned to finish college at U.T., when he met and married Irene Elaine Anderson from Pawnee, Texas in August 1962. In 1962, he graduated from U.T. with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. The newlywed couple moved to San Antonio, Texas where he was employed at the Department of Defense as a federal employee for three years. While in San Antonio they had their first child, Kimberly Denise, in 1964. He then transferred to the Veterans Administration National Data Processing Center in Austin, Texas in 1966 where he worked as a computer analyst. In 1968, they had their second daughter ,Sandra Renee and in 1975 their son, Brian Kent. After retirement in 1997, he enjoyed an active lifestyle with Irene including fishing on the Texas Coast and travelling around the United States. They moved to Georgetown in 2009. He was married to wife Irene for almost 52 years before her passing of ovarian cancer in 2014. Survivors include daughter, Kimberly Garrett and husband Steven; daughter, Sandra Jones and husband David Jr; son, Brian Weide; grandsons: Cody Garrett, Hunter Jones, and Trevor Jones; and his sisters: Betty Read and Jacqueline Means. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 31st at Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown. Funeral Services will be at 2 pm on Saturday, June 1st in the Chapel of Ramsey Funeral Home with Pastor Bryan Waggoner officiating. You may give donations in memoriam to First Baptist Church Georgetown, Texas through Larry Maddox for the Eastern European missionary fund. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary