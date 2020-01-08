|
|
TOWNLEY JORGENSEN, Jere Louise Jere Louise Townley Jorgensen was born in Waco, Texas January 16, 1936. She passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Her parents were Eloise and O.M (Martell) Townley. Her dear Aunt Gladys Orgain influenced her with an active Methodist Church life. Jere enjoyed the several years she lived in Waco with her Aunt Gladys and Uncle Robert while in elementary school.?Jere met and married Charles A. Camp in San Angelo, Texas, and they spent twenty-five years traveling the east coast and were stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba while Charles was serving as a US Navy Chaplain. They had three children, and enjoyed trips back to Texas to visit with family, visiting historical sites along the way.?After returning to San Angelo in the late 1970's, Jere completed a nursing degree and worked as a Registered Nurse at Community Hospital and Shannon Hospital where she advanced to lead positions in skilled nursing, caring for geriatric patients. She remained a caring person during her later years, giving comfort and joy to people in the assisted living homes were she resided in Austin, TX.?Jere was briefly married to Roy Jorgensen in late 1980's, whose name she kept because she liked her initials to remain JJ.?Unity Church of San Angelo became her church home, where she served on the Board of Directors and enjoyed leading meditations for other members. ?She is preceded in death by her mother, father, son Charles Allen Camp, II, and son David Wesley Camp and her brother, James Robert Thompson, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Robin Ann Camp; her brother Tom Townley; grandson John Bailey White and his fiance Sydney Tankersley; her sweet great-granddaughter Spencer Jolene White; and, her daughter-in-law, Gail Denson Camp. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews and their children. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.?Donations can be made to Swan Songs who provide personal music performances to people in hospice, PO Box 41475 Austin, TX 78704. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020