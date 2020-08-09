MAYO, Jerelene February 19,1947- July 28, 2020 Jerelene (Jerri) Mayo passed away on July 28, 2020 at home in Hutto, Texas, after a three-year long battle with breast cancer. Her hope and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ remained very strong during her illness. Jerri was survived by her husband, Charles Edward Mayo of Hutto, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Germaine Walker of Houston, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Andre and Amy Deayon, of Kyle, Texas; granddaughters, Melanie Atkinson and Victorie Harper of Houston, Texas; granddaughter and grandson, Brittanie Atkinson and Joshua Atkinson of Bentley, Kansas; granddaughter Tiffanie Faulk of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandson Jeremiah Atkinson of Wichita, Kansas; granddaughter Olivia Deayon of Kyle, Texas, and eight grandchildren. Jerri was also survived by her mother, Oneader Hicks of Long Beach, California; brother and sister-in-law, William and Joannie Hicks, of Los Angeles, California; brother and sister-in-law, Samuel and Robin Hicks of Los Angeles, California; sister Patricia Hicks of Spokane, Washington; sisters-in-law Miriam Williamson of Locus Grove, Georgia, Doris Tompkins of Stratford, Connecticut, and Cynthia Sneed of Smyrna, Georgia as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Jerri was a lady who loved God, His son the Lord Jesus Christ, her husband, her children and grandchildren, her siblings, her extended family, and her community. She was deeply loved by her family and will be most greatly missed. Jerri was retired and had previously worked as a contract foster mother and restaurant owner. Celebration of life services will be held at Beck Funeral Home (Pflugerville Chapel), 4765 Priem Lane, Pflugerville, Texas at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Burial will be in Killeen at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.