RAGLAND, Jerle (Buddy) Jerle (Buddy) Ragland, age 88 of Austin passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 in the presence of his loving family. Buddy was born February 8, 1931 in Dripping Springs, TX to Jesse and Thelma Conn Ragland. Buddy served his country in the U. S. Army. He married Jean Alsup on May 16, 1970. Buddy was employed with the TX Highway Department for 32 years. He was a member of Westoak Woods Baptist Church, and loved to travel in the United States and abroad. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Denton Ragland; twin sister, Merle Hohman; and step-son, Mike Cayce. He is survived by his wife, Jean Ragland; grandchildren, Christy Hutson, and Ryan Cayce; great grandchildren, Courtney Patton, Jacob Hutson, Bailey Kay Hutson, Cameron Cayce, and Braden Cayce; great great grandchildren, Payte Patton, Pryce Patton, and Riggin Roan; niece Diane and husband Adrian Pawelek; nephew Wayne and wife Debbie Hohman; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, and friends. Visitation for Buddy will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Phillips Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary