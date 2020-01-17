|
|
GOODRICH JR., Jerome Duncan Jerome (Jerry) Duncan Goodrich, Jr., loving husband, father of two and grandfather of six, passed away Jan. 14, 2020 at the age of 78. Born Oct. 17, 1941 in Houston, Texas to Jerome and Dalton Critchlow Goodrich, Jerry married Lucy Cobb Elliott on March 22, 1963, and they were blessed with daughter, Robyn, and son, Glenn. Jerry received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1963. His career with Exxon Corporation spanned 33 years, basing him in Texas, New York, Wyoming, Colombia (South America), Illinois, and Wisconsin. Jerry had many passions, but probably none so great as fly fishing. His favorite spot in the world was on the Madison River just outside Ennis, Mont., casting flies and making memories with his wife, kids, and grandchildren. When he couldn't be fishing, Jerry was generous with his time. He served as a Stephen Minister to help those in need, and was a longtime Rotarian, 20-year member of the West Austin Rotary Club, Club President and Club Chair of the Rotary Foundation, Paul Harris Fellow and a Major Donor. Jerry had a beautiful voice, which he lent to the Austin Civic Chorus and Westlake United Methodist Church. He was intelligent, funny, and loving. His loss weighs heavily on his family and friends, but his memory will lighten the load every day. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Jerome and his mother, Dalton. He is survived by his wife, Lucy, his two children, Robyn Nunis of Austin and Glenn Goodrich (Jill) of Charlotte, NC, brother, Ricky Goodrich (Chris) of Spring, TX, and two sisters, Suzy Greene (Bill) of Houston, TX, and Becky Ainsworth of Plano, TX, six grandchildren, Jake, Logan, Luke, Emma, Lily, and Becca, and one dog, Henry. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Westlake United Methodist Church, 1460 Redbud Trail, Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate to the West Austin Rotary Club, PO Box 28324, Austin, TX 78755.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 17, 2020