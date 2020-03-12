Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerree FAVORS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerree Lemonda Jerree FAVORS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerree Lemonda Jerree FAVORS Obituary
FAVORS, Jerree Lemonda Jerree Lemonda Favors, 27, of Austin, died Thursday, March 5th. She was born in Austin, TX on May 13, 1992, a daughter of Marsha Yvette (Reynolds) and Jerry Lemond Favors. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM on Saturday, March 14th at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM to 6PM on Friday, March 13th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -