FAVORS, Jerree Lemonda Jerree Lemonda Favors, 27, of Austin, died Thursday, March 5th. She was born in Austin, TX on May 13, 1992, a daughter of Marsha Yvette (Reynolds) and Jerry Lemond Favors. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM on Saturday, March 14th at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM to 6PM on Friday, March 13th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2020