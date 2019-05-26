KOEHLER, Jerry Clemens Jerry Clemens Koehler, of Round Rock, TX, passed away on May 20, 2019, at the age of 78. He was born in San Antonio, TX, on March 7, 1941, to parents Anna (Biesenbach) and Otto A. Koehler. Jerry grew up in Cibolo, TX. Upon graduation from Schertz-Cibolo High School, Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of Quartermaster 3rd Class Petty Officer on the USS Meredith. Jerry received an Honorable Discharge from the Navy in 1962. Following the Navy, he worked for the railroad, attended college for three years, received a technical certification in electronics and retired from IBM after 30 years. Jerry married Delores "Dee" Vrana on May 7, 1981. Jerry and Dee each had two sons from previous marriages; Kevin Koehler, Kerry Koehler, Sean Bousquet and Scott Bousquet. He was never one to sit idle. Jerry loved to hunt/fish and his hobbies included metal and leather work. Stressing the importance of vacation, he enjoyed spending time with his family and he cherished his time at his cabin in Durango, CO. Survivors include his wife, Dee Koehler; sons, Kevin Koehler, Kerry Koehler, Sean Bousquet and Scott Bousquet; grandchildren, Chelsea Bousquet, Jessica Koehler, Jayson Koehler, Griffin Koehler, Hannah Koehler, Bailey Koehler and Sydney Koehler; sister, Gloria Triesch; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loving extended family members. Jerry was the youngest of ten siblings, six brothers and three sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Otto Koehler; grandson, Zane Koehler; and eight siblings. A memorial celebrating Jerry's life will be officiated by Pastor Jack Ender at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Beck Funeral Home, Round Rock, TX, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Jason Foundation for youth suicide prevention in honor of Jerry's grandson, Zane Clemens Koehler. To donate please visit their webpage:www.jasonfoundation.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary