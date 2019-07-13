Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Dale Yates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Dale Yates Obituary
YATES, Jerry Dale Jerry Dale Yates, age 66, passed away on July 11, 2019. Jerry had an extended career in the trucking industry and worked for the Texas Comptroller's Office for the past 15 years. Jerry never met a stranger and was known far and wide for his gift of humor. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Survivors include his wife; Leilani Yates, brother; Paul Yates of Royse, TX. His sons, Perry and daughter-in-law MaryAnn Scheib of Tucson, AZ, and Nick and daughter-in-law Theresa Scheib of Montgomery, TX. Grandchildren Haley, Jack and Lauren Scheib of Tucson, AZ, Matt and Brittany Morgan of Montgomery, TX. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Memorial service will be 10:00 am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the funeral home chapel. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now