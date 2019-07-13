|
|
YATES, Jerry Dale Jerry Dale Yates, age 66, passed away on July 11, 2019. Jerry had an extended career in the trucking industry and worked for the Texas Comptroller's Office for the past 15 years. Jerry never met a stranger and was known far and wide for his gift of humor. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Survivors include his wife; Leilani Yates, brother; Paul Yates of Royse, TX. His sons, Perry and daughter-in-law MaryAnn Scheib of Tucson, AZ, and Nick and daughter-in-law Theresa Scheib of Montgomery, TX. Grandchildren Haley, Jack and Lauren Scheib of Tucson, AZ, Matt and Brittany Morgan of Montgomery, TX. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Memorial service will be 10:00 am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the funeral home chapel. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 13, 2019