HAGOOD, Jerry Dean Jerry Dean Hagood, 78, passed away in his home in Manor, Texas on December 28, 2019. Jerry was born in Austin, Texas on June 28, 1941. He married Carol Sue in 1962 and raised three children, Ron, Dawn, and Steven, in the Austin and Manor areas. He worked for Steck Company, which later became Hart Graphics, for 39 years. Jerry loved the outdoors. His hunting ranch in Menard and his homestead in Manor were where he spent his happiest moments. Working with his hands, taking care of animals, and watching sports were his passions. He could rebuild and rework items that most of us would consider junk and create something useful and beautiful. He also loved his pets, especially his little dog Trooper who passed away on Christmas Day. Jerry is survived by his wife Carol Sue Hagood, daughter Dawn Hagood, son Steven Hagood and wife Debbie, and daughter-in-law Lisa Hagood. Grandchildren: Jenna Atkinson and husband Dustin, Taylor Hagood, Colten Hagood, and Morgan Hagood. Great-grandchild: Cora Grace Atkinson. Brother David Abraham and wife Laurie Ann, sister Debbie Sue Muhle and husband Guy, and many nephews, nieces, and in-laws. Jerry was preceded in death by his father and mother David and Loraine Abraham, son Ron Hagood, brother Joe Abraham, and his little companion Trooper. Family and friends are invited to the home in Manor on January 11, 2020 from 2:00pm - 4pm to share stories and laughs. Jerry will then be remembered at his ranch in Menard by his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your preferred animal shelter.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019