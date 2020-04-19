|
|
PONESMITH, Jerry Ellis The family of Jerry Ellis Ponesmith of Cedar Park, Texas announces with sadness, that he passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on April 14, 2020. He was born to parents John Eli and Sarah Dare Ponesmith on November 10, 1944 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Jerry served in the U.S. Army and had a successful career with Dupont. He was a true patriot and forever loyal to his country. His passions included gardening, golfing, biking, swimming, and he also loved trains. He was a devoted Grandpa and quite proud of all his grandkids, never missing an opportunity to watch a grandkids' sport event or attending a family gathering. Jerry's love was unconditional, and his kindness will be remembered by all. He is survived by his wife Joy Ponesmith; daughter Maria Beach and husband Anthony Beach; daughter Athena Shea and husband John Shea; daughter Jennifer Kalogirou. Grandchildren include Cristin Baldwin, Carissa Wattner, Jerry Shea, Sarah Shea, Joshua Slobodnik and Nicolette Slobodnik and four great grandchildren. Stepdaughters' Mischell Laurel, Heather Kiec, and stepson Craig Lee. He is also survived by his sister Joanie Nelson and husband Larry Nelson and many nieces and nephews in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sarah Ponesmith, and brother John E. Ponesmith of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. There will be a private family celebration of his life. The time and place will be determined later. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation to or .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020