MARSHALL, Jerry Joseph Jerry Joseph Marshall passed away February 15, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 24, 1930. He moved with his family to San Juan, Texas as a young man. He graduated in 1954 with a B.A. in History from Pan American College in Edinburg, Texas. He served in the U.S. Army in Anchorage, Alaska from 1954 to 1956 as a radar technician. Jerry started working for the Texas Employment Commission in 1956 and retired in 1987 as Director of Programs at the state office in Austin. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Retired State Employees Association. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Olive Leonard and his stepfather Paul Leonard of Arroyo City, Texas; and his brother Jack Marshall of McAllen, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Olive Marshall; daughter Leslie Glasper and husband Robert Glasper, Jr; granddaughter Tyra Glasper and fiancée Taylor Thompson; grandson Robert "Trey" Glasper, III; and great-grandson Zayden Thompson; brother Paul H. Leonard of Arroyo City, Texas; sister-in-law Jeanette Marshall of McAllen, Texas; cousin Mary Kachtik of Arroyo City, Texas; and nieces Jennifer Seale of McAllen, Texas and June Corso of Wimberley, Texas; and a host of other loving family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Crestview United Methodist Church at 1300 Morrow Street, Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019