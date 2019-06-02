WELCH, Jerry Lee Jerry Lee Welch was born on January 22, 1942 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born to Roscoe and Myrna Welch and lived with his parents and two older brothers, Thomas Joe and William Roscoe in Oklahoma for the first six months of his life at which time the family moved to Dallas, Texas. Jerry lived in Dallas for the next 18 years. He graduated from Adamson High School in 1960 and attended North Texas State University in Denton, Texas. After graduating from college, he married the love of his life Zelda KAY Welch and moved to Austin, Texas where he worked for the State of Texas Comptroller's office. He then moved on to a position with the City of Austin, managing the Data Processing Department for 19 years. His next adventure was opening Mail Boxes Etc. stores in Austin with his brother Tom. Eventually the franchise and his 4 stores were acquired by UPS and Jerry, Tom, and Kay ran the stores for 27 years. When it was time to retire in 2013, Jerry and Kay decided to move to Colorado Springs, Colorado after 49 years in Austin. They chose Colorado Springs to be closer to four of their grandchildren. Jerry thoroughly enjoyed retirement in Colorado, watching the snow, site seeing in the mountains, attending soccer games, and traveling with Kay. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, two sons Derek of Portland, Oregon, Christian of Colorado Springs; Grandchildren Max and Alice of Portland, Caleb, Samuel, Annalise, and Aaron of Colorado Springs. Jerry is remembered for his generosity to family and friends through the years. In lieu of flowers please donate to New Life Church Ministries Benevolence or Widow's Fund. Proceeds will be used to help those in need, which Jerry (Papadaddy) loved to do. Please go to http://www.newlifechurch.org/give to donate. You may mail a check to 11025 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921, with memo Benevolence Fund. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary