Henneke Funeral Home
1515 Montezuma St
Columbus, TX 78934
(979) 732-2143
JERRY MARTIN MIKESKA Obituary
MIKESKA, Jerry Martin 1923-2020 Jerry Mikeska, age 96, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 in Austin, Texas. He was born in Taylor, Texas on June 5, 1923, to John and Frances Valis Mikeska. Jerry grew up working on his family's farm and got his first job at the age of 14 working in a meat market. At age 19 he enlisted in the Army Air Corp to serve in World War II. Jerry was a mess sergeant in the 417th Night Fighter Squadron which flew the P-61 Black Widow. Jerry received two Bronze Stars. Following the war he opened a meat market in Georgetown and after two years moved to Bastrop where he bought a new meat market. In Bastrop he met and married Arlyne Linenberger and in 1955 they had their first child, Gregory. Soon after in 1956 Jerry bought a meat market in Columbus and his daughter Marcy was born a few years later. In the back of the market he also sold barbecue and sausage, serving it on butcher paper with crackers and bread. Jerry's meat market ultimately evolved into a well known barbecue restaurant and catering business earning him the name "Barbecue King of the Southwest". He had many loyal employees over the years and many affectionately called him "Boss". He especially enjoyed visiting with customers, saying "Thank you for stopping with us" and handing out dollar coins to the children. Jerry was a strong supporter of the Columbus community over the more than 60 years that he was in business. He was honored to have received awards for his devotion to many local organizations including the Columbus FFA, Fire Department, Peace Officers, and St. Anthony's Catholic Church. His greatest honor was serving on the Board of Directors for the Columbus State Bank. Jerry loved living and often said that he'd never had a bad day in his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and ranching. His favorite slogan was Live, Love, Laugh. Jerry will always be remembered by the many lives he has touched. He had a gift for making every person he met feel at ease with his kind manners, warm personality, and genuine smile. Of particular importance to Jerry was his family. He treasured his children, Gregory Mikeska and Marcy Mikeska Ritchie, as well as his four granddaughters, Christine, Michelle, Jessica, and Marie, and son-in-law Mark. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Mikeska, brothers Mike, Louis, Rudy, Maurice, and sisters Martha Vanecek, Annie Jozwiak, and Val Lindemann, son Gregory, and Arlyne Mikeska. Jerry is survived by his daughter Marcy Ritchie and son-in-law Mark Ritchie of Austin, granddaughters Christine, Michelle, Jessica, and Marie Ritchie of Austin, and brother Clem Mikeska of Temple. Due to the corona virus pandemic, a private family only rosary will be held Monday May 18th at 7:00 pm at Henneke Funeral Home. A private family only funeral will be held Tuesday May 19th at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. The family is planning a celebration of life for Jerry later this year. Serving as pallbearers are Chris Stein, David Divin, Gary Braun, RC Kleimann, Scott Kleimann, Jimmy Kleimann, Jerry Crews, Greg Kosler, Delton Hollman, and Allen Kaminski. Jerry requested that no flowers be sent to his services and that instead a donation be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or School in Columbus, TX or to your . Henneke Funeral Home Columbus, Texas www.hennekefuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2020
