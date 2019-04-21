MCFERREN, Jerry Jerry, aged 82 passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, April 7, 2019. He was born in Waumego, Kansas on November 16, 1936 to William Bryan and Elizabeth Reilly McFerren. He grew up in Maryland and attend the University of Maryland Jerry was a USAF pilot from '58-'64. His career continued as a PGA Golfer and TWA Pilot for 31 years. In 1994, Jerry was lauded as the Captain who had the first baby born in flight in the history of US Aviation. Many times he won the World Airline Golf Tournaments for TWA. Jerry will be remembered as "never knowing a stranger and his love for his animals". He is preceded in death by his parents, and 3 sisters: Elizabeth Fulton, Jean Cannefax, and Marilyn McFerren. His is survived by his wife, Lavona, two children: Gerald Bryan and Kristine Marie. Also two stepchildren: Mary McKinnon and John Garrett. Two brothers: William and Bob McFerren and one grandson, Sean Daly. He had many beloved nephews, nieces and cousins. There will be a military service at Center Texas Veteran Cemetery in Killeen, TX. on Wednesday, May 1st at 10:30 am. A Celebration of Life at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 2nd at Point Community Church, 11300 Old San Antonio Rd. Lunch to follow immediately after the service at the Krauss residence, 12510 Altamira St., Austin, TX 78748. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/in-memorial-for-gerald-f-mcferren Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary