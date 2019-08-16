|
|
MOORE, Jerry "Gladly did I learn and gladly teach" Chaucer, "The Canterbury Tales" Jerry Garland Moore was born February 9, 1948 in Rogers, Texas, and died from the ravages of dementia August 1, 2019 in Lakeway, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lloyd "Buck" Moore and Clara Iva Malicoat Moore, and also by two sisters, Shirley Ann Kreiser and Peggy Castillo , a brother, Hugh Lloyd Moore. A brother, William Moore resides in Houston. There were many close in-laws in Houston and Big Spring. He is survived by two beloved nieces, Pam Smith of Little River, Brittany Moore of Houston, a nephew in Temple, Gary Moore and his wife, Sherry. Jerry grew up in the small town of Rogers, and it was always a happy memory for him. He graduated Salutatorian from Rogers High School. He then went to his beloved UT and graduated in the prestigious Plan II program and was forever a longhorn. He always talked of the shock of going from his small high school to the huge classes at UT. But he survived. From there he went to Charlottesville, Virginia, and received a Master's Degree in literature. Back to UT for his teaching certificate, and then he began his teaching career in Odessa, Tx. He made many friends and had great teaching colleagues, but he never came to love West Texas. It was here, too, that he met his love and "Wifey", June and they were married in 1980. It was not long until "we" made the decision to move back to Central Texas and spent two summers job hunting, until we succeeded in the move to greener pastures. Jerry began teaching at Round Rock High and June at Westwood, and both had great AP teaching assignments and many wonderful students. Jerry was quite a teacher, very interesting and uninhibited. He might jump on the desk with a scarlet A on his shirt or dress as one of the characters from the Canterbury Tales. He might turn the classroom into Elsinore Castle or a raft on the Mississippi. He loved puns and making his students groan. He was demanding but fair and many came back to thank him for their preparation and for the writing skills he taught them. Teaching also enabled them to travel a great deal which they loved. Most of their travels revolved around two things, golf and literature. Such as playing courses in New England, but also having tea in Emily Dickenson's garden and a reverential trip to Walden Pond. Or a trip to Steinbeck country with a detour to Pebble Beach. Many more. As teachers of English lit, they had a great trip to London with side trips to Stratford, of course, and a train ride to Canterbury with several Dallas Cowboys coaches. He loved the Cowboys. He also loved Chaucer, and could often be found in the grocery store or a restaurant reciting Chaucer in old English to startled patrons. Other great trips were to Paris, Canada, and the best trip of all, to Ireland to play golf, drink, and sing and visit and travel the beautiful country to Yeats country. Our last cruise was from Greece to Italy, a wonderful trip. After June retired, we moved to Lakeway to build a house, and jerry taught the last 12 years at Lake Travis High. A small place then, and he had the entire senior class. Didn't win a football game then, either. He couldn't believe what they did after he left. This is a wonderful place to live, and we made many lasting friends. He was a member of the Sunset Canyon Baptist Church in Dripping Springs. He began to decline and his personality began to change about 5 years ago. He went into nursing care about a year ago and after serious changes, he is at rest. To anyone dealing with this, I send my deepest sympathies. Special thanks to the staff at Belmont Village and Park Manor for their care and to New Century Hospice for final care. June wishes to thank Nurse Casey Tiffany of Accountable Aging for her help and counsel. His Doxie Max misses him also. A Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis, 411 Ranch Road 620 South in Lakeway.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019