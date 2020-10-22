HORN, Jerry Philip Jerry Philip Horn passed peacefully to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020. Jerry was born in Brady, TX on November 22, 1930 to Mae and Howard Horn. He grew up in central Texas, spending his younger years in London, TX and later moved to Brady, where he graduated from Brady High School in 1948. In high school, he enjoyed playing tennis, boxing, and playing on the football team. Growing up in a ranching community, he established a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, and enjoying the wonderful outdoors, which he would share with family and friends throughout his life. Jerry graduated from Draughon's Business College in Abilene, TX 1949 and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952. He proudly served his country aboard the USS Marias during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1954. Later that year Jerry moved to Austin where he met his beautiful bride-to-be, Helen. On November 10th, 1956 Jerry married Helen Marie Kropp and they settled in Austin, where they raised their children, Phyllis and Howard. It was in Austin that Jerry became an avid and die-hard Texas Longhorn football fan. He could pretty well name the complete roster for any Longhorn team from the 1950's to today! Jerry enjoyed sharing his love of nature and in 1971 he purchased a small ranch in Williamson county with the intent of making family memories and having a place in the country for future generations. There he enjoyed his passion for marksmanship and taught many a youth to shoot. Jerry will be remembered as a passionate storyteller who could make anyone listening laugh or cry as they shared stories around the campfire or the BBQ pit. Jerry's additional interests included Toastmasters International, the PTA, being a Boy Scout leader, and being a Little League baseball coach. He was also known to attend an occasional Girl Scout campout to help with the campfire. He had a lengthy career with the Internal Revenue Service, retiring in 1994. After that he focused his time on activities at St. Louis Church, serving in the Knights of Columbus (Fourth Degree status), and spending time with his grandchildrenJerry especially cherished time with his grandchildren! He was also known to often do kind deeds for friends and strangers from taking elders to doctor appointments or to the grocery store, to giving the city trash collectors a cold drink on a hot summer day. Jerry will be fondly remembered as a man with a big heart who loved people. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Mae Horn of Brady, TX and is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years Helen Horn; two children: daughter Phyllis Milstead and her husband Mark of Austin, TX; son Howard Horn and wife Lisa of Colleyville, TX; along with grandchildren Robert Milstead, Jay Milstead, Jill Milstead, Virginia Horn and Clayton Horn. Visitation will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home (3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78705) on Thursday, October 22nd, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, followed by a Rosary service at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday October 23rd at 1:30 pm at St. Louis Catholic Church in Austin (7601 Burnet Road, 78757), followed immediately by interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery (14501 North IH-35 Pflugerville, TX 78660). Pallbearers will be Howard Horn, Clayton Horn, Mark Milstead, Robert Milstead, Jay Milstead, and Kyle Jacobsen. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the St. Louis Catholic Church at www.st-louis.org/giving
