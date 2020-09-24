BROADHURST, Jerry R. "J.R." Age 92 of Bastrop, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Norman, Oklahoma on November 19, 1927, he was the son of Hubert and Thelma Broadhurst. J.R. was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Colleen Spencer. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty "Shorty"; and his three children, Shelley Broadhurst of Austin, TX, Jerry Broadhurst of Bastrop, TX, and Bridgit Basel (Andy) of Plano, TX; his grandchildren, Cody Basel (Melanie) of Salt Lake City, UT, and Harrison Broadhurst (Mariah) of Seguin, TX. J.R. grew up in Oklahoma, Texas, Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado. Some of J.R.'s favorite memories were working with horses and ranching in Maxwell, New Mexico, where he spent summers working for his grandparents and family friends on their ranches. He graduated from High School in Maxwell, New Mexico in 1945. He started college at Ames, Iowa, then he was called to service with the Army, where he served two years in South Korea. After the Army he returned to college at New Mexico A&M (NMSU)in Las Cruces, New Mexico where he met his wife Shorty. He was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity and President of the Senior Class. J.R. graduated in June, 1952 and he and Shorty got married June 3, 1952. They moved to the Broadhurst family ranch in Monte Vista, Colorado. Their three children were born Monte Vista, and in 1957, J.R. and his family returned to Las Cruces, New Mexico where J.R. worked at White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) and Shorty taught school in Mesilla, New Mexico. He was a photo optical technician involved in the missile program with the Army. J.R. shared stories of his work at WSMR (when he could, this was the "Cold War Era"). One of his most exciting memories was the landing of the Space Shuttle Columbia when in landed at WSMR on March 30, 1982. Upon his retirement, J.R. and Shorty moved to Bastrop, Texas in 1985, and built a home and started "gentleman farming". He raised horses, goats, and emus. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. J.R.'s favorite trips included camping in Colorado with his "boys', and many trips with Shorty to Branson, MO and Pagosa Springs, CO J.R. was a Master Mason, and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Las Cruces, New Mexico and in Bastrop, Texas. The will celebrate J R ' s life privately at a later date.



