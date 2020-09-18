1/1
Jerry Van Graham
GRAHAM, Jerry Van Jerry Van Graham, age 81, of Georgetown, Texas, went home to his heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Kautz) of 59 years, children, Glenn Graham, Gayla Schwab and Karen Graham. He was a retired financial administrator from the Georgetown ISD. He was a member of The University of Texas Longhorn Southwest Conference Basketball Championship Team of 1960. A memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church in Georgetown, Texas will be held at a later date.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 18, 2020.
