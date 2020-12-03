HARRIS, Jerry Wayne Age 69 of Pflugerville, died Saturday, November 21st. He was born in Austin, Tx on May 1, 1951, a son of the late Willis Harris, Jr. and the late Etta (Cyphers) Harris. The Family Celebration of his Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/jerryharris) will be 11AM on Saturday, December 5th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF, 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, December 4th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.