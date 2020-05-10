|
|
ALDRIDGE, Jesse Lee Jesse Lee Aldridge, Chief Master Sergeant (CMSGT) retired, a resident of Austin, TX for the past 41 years, passed away suddenly after a long illness on May 2, 2020 and was surrounded by his family. He was born in Honolulu, HI December 27, 1940 the son of Jesse C. and Helen (Ouchi) Aldridge, both deceased. As a child, Chief Aldridge lived on what is now Waikiki Beach and remembered being in a tub covered by a mattress during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Chief Aldridge joined the United States Air Force in 1961 and met Patricia Ann Supczak in January 1963 while stationed at Westover Air Force Base in MA. They were married June 22, 1963 at All Saints Catholic Church in Ware, MA. The most important thing in his life was his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia, daughters Kimberly (Paul) Massaro of Cedar Park, TX, Lynn (James) O Donnell III, and Tammy (Julian) Partridge both of Austin and son Jesse (Sherrie) Aldridge Jr. of Dripping Springs, TX. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren Nicole and Alex Massaro, James IV, Joseph and Mary O Donnell, Colin, Hailey and Emily Partridge and Jesse (Trey) III and Megan Aldridge. Surviving siblings are Walter (Dixon) Aldridge of Memphis, TN, William (Karen) Scroggs of Chapel Hill, NC, Ricki Aldridge of Clinton, SC Dottie (Craig) Freeman of Gaithersburg, MD, and Janice (Bobby) Compton, Kathi (Banks) Drennan, Terri Lowe all of SC and several nieces and nephews. A brother Donnie and sister Judy predeceased him. Chief Aldridge attended public schools in SC and MD graduating from Baltimore City College High School prior to enlisting in the US Air Force. Initially a jet engine mechanic, he later cross-trained to become an outstanding First Sergeant, receiving First Sergeant of the year awards several times at Bergstrom AFB in Austin and Soesterberg AB in the Netherlands. Chief Aldridge retired in 1987 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, the highest non-commissioned officer rank in the Air Force. In his 27 years of service he had remote tours in Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam (3 times), and tours in the Philippines, The Netherlands, stateside in Massachusetts, Florida, South Dakota, New Mexico and Texas before settling in Austin. During his military career Chief Aldridge earned the following: Meritorious Service Medal with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Marksman Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with One Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Medal, Air Force Overseas Service Long Tour Ribbon and Short Tour Ribbon with Two Bronze Leaf Clusters and the Air Force Training Ribbon. Chief Aldridge also earned the Vietnam Service Medal with Three Bronze Service Stars, Air Force Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Expeditionary Citation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. After military retirement Chief Aldridge obtained his BA in Social Psychology from Park College in 1998. He went on to work for the Lago Vista Pro Shop and later managed the Bar K Golf Course prior to his second retirement. He was a master woodwork craftsman and made beautiful furniture for his family and doll houses for his granddaughters. At his request, Chief Aldridge was cremated. A military memorial service will be held on May 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home, 9700 Anderson Mill Rd., Austin, TX 78750. His remains will be buried in the Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church Cemetery in Ware, MA with a commitment service at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers you spend time with your family as that was what was important to him or make a donation to Heroes Night Out Veteran Resource Center, 1150 S. Bell Blvd., Cedar Park, TX 78613 or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2020