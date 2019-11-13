|
CARRILLO, Jesse On Saturday, October 12, 2019, the lawyer, Jesse Carrillo, loving husband and father of five passed away at the age of 72. Jesse, as everyone who knew him can testify, was a good man and a good lawyer. You could always rely upon what he said and he worked hard for his clients. Jesse was born on November 15, 1946, in Austin, Texas to Margarito and Isidra (Guerra) Carrillo. He received his degree in Journalism from the University of Texas in 1969 and then was admitted to Baylor Law School. However, he was drafted and served until 1971. He often said "the Army took away my law books and gave me a rifle." Jesse returned to Baylor, obtained his law degree in 1973 and opened his law office on South Congress where the Embassy Suites is now located just south of Barton Springs Road. Jesse practiced law there alongside Bob Perkins and Pat Hammonds. Jesse had a very successful practice but in 1979 he heard the call of public service and moved to Washington D.C. to work for the Department of Justice. In 1984 he returned to Austin and practiced law here for the rest of his life. Jesse grew up in East Austin and attended Allan Jr. High and Johnston High School, graduating in 1965. One of his schoolmates was Lupe Zamarripa who also became a lawyer. Lupe and Jesse were the Sports page editors of the school newspaper and Lupe remembers how much Jesse loved basketball. He remembers Jesse practicing basketball outdoors even in the heat of July. Lupe also remembers how Jesse always kept his word. Jesse withdrew from a runoff for Student Body President despite the fact that several people believed he would have won. He had given his word to a friend that whoever ran second between the two would support the leader and since Jesse placed second to his friend he withdrew. Jesse was an athlete---while living in Washington he took up jogging and accidently entered and finished the Marine Corps Marathon with no prior long- distance- training. He always said that was the most exhausted he ever felt. Later in life he became a writer. His first book was When Enchiladas Fly. In 1989 Jesse met the great love of his life-- Minerva Perez. Minerva, originally from Ciudad Mier, Tamaulipas, Mexico, moved to Austin in 1992 and they started dating and they married three years later. Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Margarito, his mother Isidra, his brother, Margarito Jr. and his sister Lina Carrillo. He is survived by his wife, Minerva, and their five children, Minerva Guadalupe, Leslie, Silvestra, Jesus, and Samuel. He is also survived by his brother, Arturo. Jesse was buried in the Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on October 31st. There will be a Celebration of Jesse's life at El Mercado Restaurant on South 1st Street on Thursday, November 14, from 4pm to 6pm. Friends and Family are welcome to attend.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019