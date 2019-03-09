JOHNSON, Jesse Claude Jesse Claude Johnson, devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Jesse was born on February 25, 1941, the youngest of six children to parents Hugo Johnson and Volena Davidson-Johnson. Jesse was a life-long "South Austinite". He grew up in Oak Hill, Texas, attended Fulmore Middle School, and graduated from Travis High School where he was an all-around varsity athlete. Jesse pursued his athletic career and began his college education on an athletic scholarship to Allen Academy where he played basketball and baseball. After attending Allen Academy, he attended the University of Texas at Austin. He earned his Bachelor of Business Finance in 1968. Jesse met the love of his life, Patsy Sanders, at Fulmore Middle School at a school dance at the age of 13. Jesse loved his Patsy from then and through 58 years of marriage. Jesse and Pat raised their three children Julie, Jesse Craig, and Christopher in South Austin and their home was open and welcoming to family and friends alike. Jesse was a true Renaissance man. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, and photography. He and Pat loved traveling to the coast where they had a fishing camp. They spent many days fishing with family and friends. But, he was also extremely well-read, with extensive knowledge on a wide range of subjects, particularly history and his family's Texas history. He was well into his mid-years when the computer age dawned, but he mastered that, too, and became quite the IT specialist. A Jack of all trades, his skills were many. Most importantly, Jesse was an easy man to love. He was kind and generous. He had a wonderful sense of humor and wit and could tell a story like no other. He was a man of integrity, and he and Pat were well loved by many. One of their friends tells the story about their Senior Prom at Travis. A fellow student of theirs had to move to another school, but he wanted to attend the Travis Prom. No longer a student at Travis, he was unable to do so, until Jesse and Pat found out. Jesse and Pat each invited the young man and his girlfriend to the prom as their dates and all had a great time! Jesse was a successful Comptroller throughout his career in Austin at several businesses including Louis Shanks, JC Evans Construction Company, Carlson and Dippel Engineering Company, and Metcalfe and Sanders Engineering Company. Jesse is survived by his loving wife Patsy Johnson; daughter Julie Johnson and partner Weldon Wolfe Hammond, III, sons Jesse Craig Johnson and Christopher Paul Johnson and wife Penny Jo Parkhurst-Johnson; grandsons Kody Daniel Parkhurst-Johnson, Colton Andrew Johnson, Joshua Craig Johnson and partner Midian Wilkes, and granddaughter Kora Faye Johnson; brother Richard Clay Johnson and spouse Wayne Pevey. There will be a visitation on Tuesday March 12th, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary