Mission Funeral Home - Austin
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-4355
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home - Austin
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home - Austin
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Funeral Home - Austin
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Jesse Medrano Jr. Obituary
MEDRANO JR., Jesse Our beloved Jesse Medrano, Jr., age 60, resident of Austin, was born into eternal life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by father, Jesse Medrano, Sr. Jesse is survived by his mother, Amada Garcia Medrano; his sisters, Maria Calderon, and her husband, Juan, and Yolanda Ruiz, and her husband, Wenceslao; his brother, Jose Medrano, and his wife, Mary Jane; 10 nephews, three nieces; his god-daughter, Bianca Martinez; several great-nieces and great-nephews; his loving girlfriend, Sally Ruiz; other family members, and many friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23 at Mission Funeral Home East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez Street. Funeral Liturgy will begin at 10:00 a.m., the following morning, Friday, May 24, 2018, also at Mission Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences and to send flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2019
