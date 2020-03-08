|
ARREOLA, Jesse S. Jesse S. (Chuy) Arreola, 53 of Austin, Texas passed away on Feb. 13 2020 at Hospice Austin's Christopher House Jesse was born in Austin, Tx. to Augustin C. Arreola and Mary Soriano on Feb. 3 1967. He was the youngest of five siblings. Jesse worked at various companies such as Acoustics Systems, Palm Harbor Homes, and Pure Castings. At the time of his death he was employed at Yeti Company. He is preceded in death by his father Augustin C. Arreola and his brother Luis Arreola. Jesse was a likeable gentle person, he liked to joke and tell stories with everyone he met. He loved and helped his family in every way he could. Jesse would give his shirt off his back to help anyone that needed it. Jesse is survived by his mother Mary S. Arreola his children Jesse Arreola Jr., Jimmy Arreola (wife Teresa) Joseph Arreola, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by siblings Augustin Arreola Jr. (wife Gloria), Tony Arreola (Brad Wright) and Julie Arreola. The family wants to give a special thanks to Austin Hospice Christopher House for the caring for Jesse. We also appreciate all the help Yeti Company gave Jesse and our family. Memorial service will be on March 12 2020 at 10:00a at Dolores Catholic Church on 1111 Montopolis Dr. Austin, Tx. 78741. Burial will be following the service at Assumption Cemetery on 3650 S. IH35 Austin, Tx. 78704. Please send any donations to Austin Hospice Christopher House of behalf of Jesse S. Arreola and family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020