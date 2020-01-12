Home

GREENE, John W. Jesse W. Greene, 84, of Austin, died Sunday, January 5th. He was born in San Antonio, TX on May 21, 1935, a son of the late Louise (Davis) and Arthur Greene. He served in the U.S. Army. He was the loving husband of Velma (Simmons) Green. The Celebration of His Life Service will be10 AM on Friday, January 17th at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Lead Pastor Gaylon C. Clark officiating. Interment 2PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Killeen, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, January 16th Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020
