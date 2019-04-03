SAATHOFF, Jessica Rae Jessica Rae Saathoff of Plano, Texas passed away on March 28th, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She was born in Plano, Texas to Douglas and Rebecca Saathoff on October 15th, 1990. She went to school in Austin, Texas. She graduated from the University of Texas in Austin. She worked at Nau's Pharmacy, The Texas Chili Parlor, and Raven & Lily. She was a talented textiles and apparel designer. Jessica is preceded in death by her grandparents, Elden and Bonnie Saathoff, and her uncle, Jimmy Marsch. Jessica is survived by her sisters, Melissa and Rachel Saathoff, and her parents, Rebecca and Douglas Saathoff, and her much loved cat, Sarna. Rosary and visitation will be at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels at 1214 Mulberry Street in Bandera, TX. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church at 311 7th Street, Bandera, TX. Burial will follow at Quihi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Arthur and Albert Marsch, Danny Goldbach, Philip and John Banzhoff, and Blake Sissel. Memorials may be given to Grimes Funeral Chapels at 1214 Mulberry Street, Bandera, TX or a donation may be made in Jessica's name to the Ghisallo Cycling Initiative at www.ghisallo.org. Ghisallo's mission is to educate and develop youth riders into cycling experts who integrate bicycling into their daily lives. The family of Jessica wishes to extend our sincere thanks to T.J. Mathias, Nadia Waheed, Jeremy Warren, Dell Seton Medical Center, St. Stanislaus and St. Austin Catholic Parish, Grimes Funeral Chapels, and Quihi Cemetery. The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "Send Condolences" link. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary