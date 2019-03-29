DEW, Jessie Kathleen Selman Jessie Kathleen Selman Dew passed away on March 23, 2019, in Austin, Texas at the age of 89. Jessie was born in Midland, Texas on January 19, 1930. She was raised in Houston, Texas which remained close to her heart throughout her life. She married the love of her life, Thomas W. Dew, a few years after he returned home from service in World War II, on June 5, 1948. They made their home in Houston and raised a family there, before relocating to Austin in the spring of 1974. Jessie was a career homemaker for most of her life and loved being with her family. She enjoyed spending time with, and talking on the phone to, her many close friends. Jessie also enjoyed playing bridge, attending church services, and meeting with the North Austin Christian Women's Connection. She had a laugh that was uniquely her own and a warm heart that she shared with all especially with her family as their "Mimi". She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thomas W. Dew; her mother, Kathleen Selman; and many cherished aunts. She is survived by her son, Thomas W. Dew, Jr. and wife, Cindy of College Station, Texas; daughter, Terry Reeves and husband, Donny of Austin, Texas; granddaughter, Brandi Stark and husband, Craig; granddaughter, Tammi Danielson and husband, Jeff; grandson, Dale Reeves; grandson, Dustin Reeves and wife, Shannon; grandson, Thomas W. Dew III; granddaughter, Stephanie Elliott and husband, Taylor; cousins, Mike Lawson and Sue O'Bryan; niece and nephews, Diane Crisp, Denny Dew, Ronny Dew, Jackie Dew, Timmy Dew, Jerry Dew; and 11 great grandchildren. Jessie was a devout woman of faith and Heaven can rejoice as it gains another angel. And while those that knew and loved Jessie will always miss her, they can be comforted in the tremendous love she shared and the profound light she shined upon them. A memorial service celebrating Jessie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Jessie's memory to Guiding Hospice or a charity of your choosing. The Dew and Reeves families would like to thank the staff of Legend Oaks of Austin for their care of Jessie. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary