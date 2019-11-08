Home

Jesus CAMPOS-PEREZ


1982 - 2019
CAMPOS-PEREZ, Jesus "Chuy" Jesus "Chuy" Campos- Perez, 37, of Taylor, TX died Friday, November 1st. He was born in Candelaria, Mexico on April 8, 1982, a son of Concepcion (Perez) Martinez and the late Angel Campos Mendoza. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on today at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Taylor, TX. Interment at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 8, 2019
