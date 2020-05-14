|
|
ABALOS, Jesus T. Our beloved Jesus "Jesse" T. Abalos, age 78, was called to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Abalos; his father, Jesus H. Abalos; his grandson, Isaac Rene and the mother of his children, Theresa "Terry" Arispe. Jesse retired from the City of Austin as a Supervisor in the Parks and Recreation Department, and worked several years with the Austin American Statesman, Zachery Scott Theatre. He would officially retire to being a crossing guard with AISD and dedicate himself to serving his community through Meals on Wheels. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jesse is survived by his children, Jesse T. Abalos III, Anna Abalos Olmos and her husband, Benito, James Abalos and his wife, Annette, and Gabriella "Gabby" Abalos; the mother of his children, Sylvia Garcia; his sister, Josie Abalos Reyes; nine grandchildren, Marilee Abalos, Samuel Olmos, Roxanne Abalos, Gerard Abalos, Dylan Abalos, Adrian Abalos, Adrianna Abalos, and Jayden Hernandez; one great grandchildren, Lylarose Josephina Abalos, and many other loving family members and friends. The family would like to offer a very special thank you to St. David's South Austin Medical Center for their unwavering excellent care of Jesse. They wish to specially thank BMT Floor, 6 South, and Michelle from BMT and Abby from ICU. Public Lie in State will be held between 2:00 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Visitation by invitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary and a Celebration of Life beginning at 6:00 p.m. A public reception will be held at a later date in honor of Jesse with dates and times to be made public at a later date when finalized.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 14, 2020