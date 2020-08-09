1/1
Jesusa L. Rodriguez
RODRIGUEZ, Jesusa L. Jesusa L. Rodriguez, age 80 years, entered rest on August 2, 2020 in Kyle, Texas. She was born to her parents, Florentino V. and Maxima Cordial Lumanta in the Philippines on December 25, 1939. She is preceded in death by her parents and late husband Guillermo Rodriguez, and is survived by her daughter, Marisa Lerios, sons, Peter Rodriguez and wife Emillie Endozo, and Guillermo Rodriguez III and his partner Ernesto Rodriguez, grandchildren, James Allen and Robert Smoke, Christopher McKinney, and Maxene and Jester Lie Rodriguez, great-grandchildren, Lorelai and Grady Smoke. Graveside services and burial will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on August 12, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. Arrangements are with Simplicity Funeral Home. 211 Brooklyn Ave. San Antonio, Texas 78215 210-476-0115

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Burial
09:45 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
AUG
12
Graveside service
09:45 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Home
211 Brooklyn Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 476-0115
(210) 476-0115
