DAHL, Jewel August 6, 1935- October 14, 2020 Katy, Texas Jewel Stewart Dahl age 85 passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Jewel is preceded in death by her husband Maj. Sigvard Dahl Jr., Daughter Kimberly Stewart, Mother Verlie Katherine Ballio, and Father Joel Smith. Jewel was a lifetime resident of Austin until recently relocating near her Daughters Family in Katy, Texas. Jewel graduated from Saint Pauls Nursing School in Dallas, Texas where she married, and began her family. Soon after, she relocated to Austin, Texas. While in Austin, Jewel was active with many charities. Jewel also had a passion for Bridge, where she achieved Lifetime Grand Master from the American Contract Bridge League. She spent many Tuesdays at the Bridge Studio of Austin. Jewel went on to teach Bridge lessons at Westwood Country Club where she enjoyed sharing her love of Bridge with new players. After many years in Austin, Jewel met and married Sig Dahl in 1984. After blending their Families, they went on to enjoy their retirement years with tennis, snow skiing, Texas Longhorn Sports events and game night with Friends. Jewel loved entertaining friends and family and planning fun themed dinner parties. Jewel Leaves behind, two Daughters Stephanie Henrick and Machaela Byram, Son Marc Stewart, Step Daughter Tracy Burg, Son in Laws David Henrick and George Burg. Grandchildren Hunter Henrick, Regan Henrick, Paige Henrick, Reese Henrick, Max Byram, Taylor Vandersteenhoven, Jason Latzko, Taylor Latzko, Madison Latzko. Sisters Wanda Allard and Barbara Mackey. Many more nieces and nephews. Interment November 24th 2020 1pm Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery 1520 Harry Wuzbach Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78209



