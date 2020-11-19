MASSIE, Jewel Garner Jewel Garner Massie was born at home to Webster and Willie Florence Garner in Austin, Texas on April 13, 1928. At the age of 13, she gave her life to the Lord Jesus and was baptized. She graduated in 1947 from L.C. Anderson High School, home of the Yellow Jackets. Following high school, she attended Samuel Huston College for one and a half years, studying Psychology. In 1954 she met Marvin G. Massie, who was stationed at Bergstrom, AFB. On April 5, 1955 they were married. They have one daughter, Jewel Michelle Massie Jones. Over the years she worked as a Senior Caregiver, at Sims Elementary School, and as a Voting Precinct Worker. She was a member of the Silhouette Club, Mt. Olive Missions, Capital City Lioness Club, Abilene-Austin Military Connection, and the Conley-Guerrero Senior Citizen's Center. She was a proud grandmother of 5 and a great-grandmother of 2. Jewel's husband Marvin preceded her to heaven on December 3, 2014. On October 21, 2020, hours after she had listened to their favorite song, he welcomed her into eternity! A celebration of Jewel's life will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1800 E. 11th Street, Austin, TX 78702. Viewing from 12 noon-1:00 pm prior to the service at 1:00pm. Interment at Plummer's Cemetery Springdale Road.



